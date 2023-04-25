Iran launches exports to S. Arabia after agreement: min.

Speaking to Iranian media, the Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, Reza Fatemi-Amin told Iranian media that the trade between Iran and Saudi Arabia has started after the two sides reached an agreement to resume their diplomatic relations earlier this year.

The Iranian minister said that after the agreement, the exports of Iranian goods into Saudi Arabia are on Tehran's agenda.

Fatemi Amin further said, "Our colleagues in the industry ministry have started the process of exporting goods."

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, met in China on April 6 a month after the two countries agreed to restore diplomatic relations under a China-brokered deal. That was the first meeting between the top diplomats of the two countries since 2016.

MNA