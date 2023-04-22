Iran's exports via Tamarchin border increase by 18 percent

According to Ali Akbar Ashrafi, a local customs official, a total of 763,000 tons of goods worth $300 million were exported via the Tamarchin border crossing in the last Iranian year (March 2022-23), registering a 56% and 18% rise in weight and value respectively.

Construction materials such as ceramic and tiles, mineral ore, ironware, steel, fruit, and vegetable were the main exported goods from the border to Iraqi Kurdistan.

Imports from the border stood at 32,000 tons worth $64 million during the period, registering a 32% and 4% fall in terms of weight and value respectively, Financial Tribune reported.

The imports mainly included home appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and other electrical devices.

Moreover, 543,000 tons of goods worth $1.9 billion were transited through the border during the same period, registering a 110% rise in weight and a 2% increase in value.

The local official noted that 672,000 passengers traveled from this border terminal to/from Iraq during the period, registering an 88% rise.

“On average, 1,870 passengers passed the border terminal every day. A total of 640 trucks were cleared from this border terminal during the year,” he concluded.

