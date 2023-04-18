Iran non-oil exports exceed $53 billion: official

The figure for non-oil exports is considered a new record in Iran’s history, the spokesman for the Trade Promotion Commission of Iran’s House of Industry, Mine and Trade, said.

Ruhollah Latifi went on to say that with a 10% growth in Iran’s non-oil exports in the last Iranian calendar year compared with the preceding year, the country has achieved a new record.

The non-oil trade has been almost 160 million tons in tonnage and 112.8 billion dollars in worth in the previous Iranian calendar year, he further noted.

China, Iraq, Turkey, the UAE, and India have been the top five destinations for the exports of Iran’s goods over the last year, he noted.

