Exports from Iran’s Aras Free Zone up by 110%

Ali Navid, the AFZ’s deputy director for economic and investment affairs, said on Tuesday that overall, the free trade zone boasted a positive trade balance of $172 million last year.

“The volume of transit in the region was $222 million in 1400 (Iranian calendar), and it reached $384 million in 1401,” he said.

Transit of commodities through AFZ in northwestern Iran reached a whopping $384 million last year (ended March 20), showing a 73% hike compared to the year before, according to official data.

Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iraq, Georgia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan were among the AFZ’s top export destinations.

Early on March 1, Managing Director of Aras Free Zone Organization, Majid Kiani said that the productions of the Aras Free Zone Organization in Iran could get to the Eurasian market.

