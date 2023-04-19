Iran’s exports to Iraq top $10 billion: TPOI

The record of Iran’s export of products to Iraq was broken last year, Farzad Piltan, the director general of the West Asia Department of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said.

According to the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported more than $10 billion worth of products to Iraq last year, which is an unprecedented record, he stated.

Piltan said it shows a nearly 15 percent rise as compared to the previous year.

Iran exported products including natural gas, steel ingots, dairy and plastic products, fertilizer, urea, orange, egg and sponge, pipe and profile, types of transformers, and also mining and mineral products to Iraq last year, he added.

Piltan went on to say that Iraq is considered one of the strategic partners of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of foreign trade.

Iran imported about $200 million worth of products from Iraq in the previous year.

MNA/TSN