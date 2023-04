Data released by China’s General Administration of Customs show Iran’s exports totaled $6.35 billion during the period, indicating a 2.3% decrease.

In return, China exported $9.44 billion worth of goods to Iran, registering a 14.3% rise.

Bilateral trade hit $1.2 billion in December 2022 with Iran’s exports standing at $352.41 million and imports at $893.34 million, Financial Tribune reported.

MNA/PR