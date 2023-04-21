  1. Politics
US godfather of ISIL: Iran FM spox

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – Referring to Robert F. Kennedy's remarks that the United States has created ISIL, the spokesperson Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a tweet that the American regime is the godfather of ISIL.

"There was no doubt that the United States is the creator of ISIL, but for those who deliberately closed their eyes to the truth; the statement of "Robert F. Kennedy", the nephew of John F. Kennedy and the next year's candidate for the presidency of the United States, that "we created ISIL", reaffirms the fact that the American regime is the godfather of ISIL," Nasser Kan'ani wrote in a tweet on Friday. 

Robert F. Kennedy, the candidate for the US presidential election and the nephew of the assassinated former president of the country, admitted in his speech to anounce his candidacy for the presidential election that the United States created the ISIL terrorist group.

