In a tweet on Saturday night, Nasser Kan'ani cited that the IRGC is the protector of the nation and national security, as well as a source of honor and authority for Iran, and this is the reason for the anger of the sworn enemies of the (Islamic) Revolution against the IRGC.

He also congratulated the anniversary of the founding of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on May 2nd and commemorated the memory of thousands of martyrs who served in IRGC.

MP/FNA14020202000575