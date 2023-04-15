Fake Israeli regime shakier than ever: FM spox.

"Some 44 years ago, during the holy month of Ramadan (on August 7, 1979), Imam Khomeini the founder of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, with his prudent view that was based on the necessity of starting a global popular movement to liberate Palestine and eradicate the cancerous tumor of Israel, designated the last Friday of Ramadan as the International Quds Day," the senior Iranian diplomat wrote on a tweet.

"Today’s marches and gatherings in Iran and other parts of the world clearly show that Imam Khomeini’s views about the issue of Palestine have gone global," he stressed.

Kan'ani also added that the fake Israeli regime is shakier than ever and the liberation of Palestine is closer than ever.

On Friday, millions of people took part in the International Quds Day rallies across Iran and other Muslim countries to show their solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people and condemn Israeli atrocities and acts of aggression against Palestinians in the occupied territories.

