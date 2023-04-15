Iran voices concern over unrest in Sudan, urges for dialogue

The ongoing unrest in Sudan has sparked the reaction of the spokesman of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, as the developments in Sudan is unfolding, Nasser Kan'ani, said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its concern over what is happening in the Muslim and brotherly country of Sudan."

"We hope that in the last days of the holy month of Ramadan, the Sudanese brothers will put an end to the internal row and overcome the current worrying situation through dialogue and peace," the spokesperson of Iran's foreign ministry added.

Kan'ani said that "no doubt the only solution to leave behind the current crisis is Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue and internal consensus on a national initiative."

In addition to Iran, a number of other countries and authorities have reacted to the ongoing developments in Sudan and expressed concern and called for restraint.

The conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, which jointly led the October 2021 coup in the country, has intensified in recent months.

The RSF forces claimed that their forces had captured key sites in the capital Khartoum and other cities from the military on Saturday.

