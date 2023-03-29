Israeli regime only entity US really committed to: FM spox.

"Israel's godfather that is concerned about its deepening crisis, strongly urges #Zionist leaders to find a compromise as soon as possible, believing that is the best path forward for Israel & its citizens," senior Iranian diplomat Nasser Kan'ani wrote in a tweet.

"The only entity for the security of which, the US is sincerely committed," he stressed.

On Sunday, a White House spokesperson said that the United States is deeply concerned by events in the Occupied lands and strongly urges the Zionist leaders there to find compromise as soon as possible.

The protests, which were triggered three months ago due to Netanyahu's plan to reform the regime's judiciary, reached their peak on Monday with the resignation of the Bibi cabinet's minister of war Yoav Galant.

Following twelve consecutive weeks of protests, which at times got violent, Netanyahu finally on Monday accepted to delay his infamous judicial reforms plan.

Netanyahu’s proposed reforms seek to rob the Israeli regime's Supreme Court of the power to overrule decisions made by the regime's new extremist cabinet and the Knesset.

