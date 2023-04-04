Kan'ani condemns human rights res. as null and void

"The Islamic Republic of Iran rejects the resolution on the situation of human rights in the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council, which was prepared and approved based on a selective, biased, confrontational attitude and in line with certain political goals, and also condemns the extension of the mandate of the imposed special rapporteur," Nasser Kan'ani said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The spokesman further said that the Western states that proposed the resolution tried to ignore Iran's great human rights record.

"Prejudices and hasty judgments included in this resolution that was prepared and approved with the support of some Western countries with the aim of undermining the human rights progress made in the Islamic Republic of Iran, make it completely null and void," the spokesman further said.

Kan'ani considered the abuse of UN mechanisms to achieve certain political goals by some member states as an inappropriate procedure, while also expressing regret over using human rights as political means against certain countries like Iran by Western states.

He further condemned the reports presented over the past decade by the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran as biased and dictated by Western states who do not observe human rights despite their claim on being human rights defenders.

Kan'ani further said that certain Western states are in no position to talk about the human rights situation in Iran while they violate human rights in their own countries systematically.

