FM calls on international community to support Palestinians

On the eve of the International Quds Day, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian sent separate messages to UN Chief Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha, and his counterparts from Muslim countries, expressing deep concern over the current situation in Palestine as a result of the criminal actions by the Zionist regime.

In the messages, Amir-Abdollahian said the criminal actions of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people, including assassinations, killings, arrests of people and destruction of their property, are a violation of the principles and norms of international law and human rights. He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran views the violent and brutal acts by the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people and its move to deprive the Palestinians of their inherent rights, including their right to livelihood, the right to determine their fate and the right to work, as a clear and gross violation of human rights and as the enforcement of racist policies.

He added that Tehran strongly condemns these acts.

Elsewhere in the letters, the top Iranian diplomat pointed to the Zionist regime's abuse of the global public opinion’s preoccupation with the Ukraine war. Amir-Abdollahian criticized the silence and inaction of human rights organizations and the silence of the countries claiming to be defending human rights toward the escalation of the regime’s inhumane acts against the Palestinian people. The foreign minister underlined the need for immediate and effective action by the international community and Muslim countries in support of the oppressed Palestinian people in order to stop the daily crimes of the Zionists. He urged an urgent probe into the current situation in Palestine by the UN, the OIC and other responsible international bodies. Amir-Abdollahian went on to note that a lasting and just peace in the region is possible only through a complete end to the occupation of Palestine, the return of all Palestinian refugees to their homeland, and allowing Palestinians to determine the future ruling system of Palestine through a public and free referendum in which all the main inhabitants of the Palestinian land, including Muslims, Christians and Jews, would participate. He added that finally, an independent and unified Palestinian state with the holy city of al-Quds as its capital must be established based on the political and democratic plan of the Islamic Republic of Iran registered with the UN Secretariat.

The Iranian foreign minister further reaffirmed Iran’s full readiness to work and collaborate with Muslim and friendly countries to step up support for the defenseless Palestinian people in the face of crimes by the Zionist regime.

MP/MFA