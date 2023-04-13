Zionism days are numbered, Iran's military body says

Referring to 75 years of the occupation of the Palestinian lands by the Zionists through the arrogant conspiracy of the evil British and the American regime, the statement said, "This old wound continues to hurt the Muslim nations and freedom seekers of the world and is still at the top of the important issues of the region, the Islamic and international world."

Considering the unprecedented crises in the Israeli regime, the statement continued "Today, ...the Islamic resistance has challenged the essence of the Zionist regime from the outside, and the internal protests have challenged the Zionists from the inside, and this series of crises is unprecedented in the history of this regime since the beginning of the occupation."

"Therefore, the days of the collapse of Zionism are numbered until, by God's grace, there will be no such thing by the name of the Zionist regime in the near future". it further noted. The statement concluded that "Iran's Armed Forces, while honoring the dignity of the martyrs of the Palestinian Intifada and the role-playing of the martyrs and Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance Front, invites different sections of the Iranian nation, Muslim nations, freedom-loving, justice-loving and anti-tyranny nations of the world to participate enthusiastically and extensively in the World Quds Day march with the aim of announcing that it will be a powerful support for the oppressed, patient and brave nation of Palestine, on the way to the formation of a new world order without the Zionist virus."

