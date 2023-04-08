Iran, Mauritania FMs discuss emergency OIC meeting

The Foreign ministers, on phone, said that the meeting should address the incursions and attacks carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against Al-Aqsa Mosque and worshipers.

During the telephone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian invited his Mauritanian counterpart to pay a visit to the Islamic Republic.

Both sides also stressed the need for taking collective measures by Islamic countries to counter the Zionist regime's aggression.

On Wednesday night, and for a second night in a row, heavily-armed Israeli forces stormed Muslims' third holiest site and removed peaceful worshippers who were staying at the site to observe Itikaf, a non-mandatory ritual usually held in Ramadan.

Videos from the raid on Tuesday show the occupation forces brutally beating defenseless worshipers with batons and riot guns. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded and arrested in the attack.

