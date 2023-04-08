Zionist regime against unity of regional countries: Iran FM

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Jeyhun Bayramov, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, during two rounds of telephone conversations (last night and this evening), had an extensive discussion regarding the developments in the bilateral relations between Baku and Tehran and some regional issues.

In these frank and transparent talks, existing problems and misunderstandings and solutions to overcome the current situation were discussed and opinions were mulled over, during which the parties emphasized mutual respect for good neighborliness and sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other.

Referring to the conspiracy of the Zionist regime against the unity, security and progress of the countries of the region, Amir-Abdollahian said, "Only the enemies benefit from the existence of differences between the countries of the region."

The necessity of managing the media's activities more in line with the interests of the two nations was taken into consideration in the phone call as well.

