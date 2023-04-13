Iran worrying over US wrong policies in Afghanistan

On the sidelines of the meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian highlighted the importance of the joint regional cooperation between the four countries of Iran, China, Russia and Pakistan, and said that Afghanistan's neighbors are more concerned about the future of Afghanistan than any other actors.

He emphasized Iran's concern about terrorism and extremism and the wrong policies of the United States in the continuation of the development of terrorism and insecurity in Afghanistan and added, "Afghanistan needs regional cooperation and solutions more than it needs the intervention of the West, America and activists who have led this important country of the region to poverty and instability for more than two decades."

"The US and its allies are responsible both as the occupiers in their performance in Afghanistan for the past two decades and as a member of the United Nations to be responsible for the conditions that have arisen in Afghanistan", added the Iranian top diplomat.

Amir-Abdollahian also stressed on the necessity of managing the economic situation in Afghanistan and considered the economic pressures in Afghanistan to be one of the effects of the increase in the migration of refugees and some insecurities towards the neighboring countries".

Referring to the issue of drugs in Afghanistan, the Iranian foreign minister stated that the problem of drugs was not only not solved during the 20 years of American occupation, but the cultivation and trafficking of drugs in Afghanistan multiplied many times.

Emphasizing that the issue of educational deprivation of women and girls and the deprivation of the opportunity for social presence of women and girls in Afghanistan is a concern for Iran, Amir-Abdollahian added, "Iran is ready to provide more assistance to the education of Afghan girls and women with the help of the United Nations and the encouragement of the temporary ruler is important in this regard."

"Our strong advice to the Afghan ruling body is to fulfill its promise to form an inclusive government with the participation of all Afghan ethnic groups", the top diplomat further noted.

In the end, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the need to end some tensions in the common borders with Afghanistan's neighbors.

