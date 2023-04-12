Iran considers diplomacy as way out of global challenges

In the phone call, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Yoshimasa Hayashi discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

The two sides also exchanged views on the development of bilateral cooperation in different fields, as well as the process of the so-called Vienna talks between Tehran and the world powers to remove anti-Iran sanctions.

The Japanese foreign minister called the friendly and historical relations between the two countries very important.

He also expressed his country's views on the process of the Vienna talks and announced Tokyo's point of view to help complete this process.

The Japanese foreign minister also welcomed the positive process of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, referred to the important meeting of the Japanese Prime Minister with the Iranian president in New York in this telephone conversation.

Considering the positive record and historical relations between the two countries of Iran and Japan, the top Iranian diplomat welcomed the expansion of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

"Iran always considers diplomacy and negotiation as a way out of regional and global challenges", Amir-Abdollahian emphasized.

The developments in Ukraine were also discussed in the conversation.

Referring to the development in Ukraine, the Iranian foreign minister once again stressed the explicit and principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards Ukraine and Tehran opposition to the war.

Moreover, the warm greetings of the Prime Minister of Japan to the President of Iran were received in the phone call. Also, Amir-Abdollahian sent the greetings of the Iranian president to the Japanese side via his Japanese counterpart.

The Japanese minister further invited his Iranian counterpart to visit Tokyo.

SKH/5753229