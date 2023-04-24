Arab League condemns Zionist raids on al-Aqsa mosque

The Arab League warned of the threat of attacks and plots by the Zionist regime against Islamic and Christian holy sites, especially the desecration and sabotage it carried out against the al-Aqsa mosque especially Bab al-Rahma cemetery, Arab media reported.

In a statement on Monday, Said Abu Ali blamed the Zionist authorities for the full and direct consequences of such increasingly persistent crimes against Islam and Christian sanctities, especially at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On the second day of Eid al-Fitr, the occupying regime authorities resumed their attacks on the Bab al-Rahma cemetery in al-Aqsa Mosque with deliberate desecration and sabotage of the power grid and breaking down the doors and contents inside the mosque, which is an integral part of al-Aqsa Mosque, he added.

Earlier, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) had strongly condemned the assault by Zionists on the Bab al-Rahma cemetery in al-Aqsa Mosque on Saturday evening.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Israeli authorities imposed strict restrictions on the entry and exit of Palestinians to and from the gates of al-Aqsa Mosque. Amid heightened tensions with Palestinian worshipers, Israeli settlers also pressed ahead with their frequent incursions and provocative rituals at the holy site.

