Injuries reported during Zionists' raid on West Bank

2 people were wounded after Zionists attacked a village in western Ramallah, according to Arab sources.

Several Palestinian youths were detained by Zionists in another village in southwestern Ramallah, the reports added.

Israeli regime's troops also attacked Nablus, re-arresting a Palestinian who was recently freed.

Confronting the Zionist forces, Resistance fighters shot at them and used handmade grenades against them.

On Monday, a young man was martyred after succumbing to his injuries while confronting the Zionists in their raid on Nablus city of West Bank.

In previous years, clashes erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinians during Ramadan, particularly around the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site.

MP/5746151