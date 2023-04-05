  1. Politics
Apr 5, 2023, 6:33 PM

Arab League denounces new Israeli regime aggression in Quds

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – The Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, condemned a new assault by the Israeli police on the Al Aqsa Mosque, in occupied East Quds where the regime forces arrested nearly 400 Palestinians.

In a statement, Ahmed Aboul Gheit called for a halt to ‘the dangerous escalation in the occupied territories’, "www.plenglish.com" reported.

The irresponsible actions of the government of Israel affect the religious feelings of millions of Muslims around the world, he stressed.

Aboul Gheit referred to the wave of protests that Netanyahu is facing in the occupied lands over a controversial judicial reform saying that the regime headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, must put an end to such provocations that seek to direct its internal political crisis toward the Palestinian people, he said.

Several Arab countries strongly condemned the military operation in the Mosque, on Wednesday, where Palestinian worshipers were expelled, so as to allow Zionists to enter.

MNA

News Code 199132

