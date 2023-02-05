Over 93% of Iranian goods exported to 20 states: figures

Member of International Relations and Trade Development Commission of Iran Industry, Mine and Trade House said that 20 countries out of 143 export destinations accounted for more than 93 percent of the export share of Iranian goods.

Ruhollah Latifi went on to say that the 20 states consist of three Eurasian (European-Asian), two African and 15 Asian countries.

He further noted that 102.9 million tons of goods worth $45.3 billion were exported from Iran to 143 countries from March 21, 2022 to January 20, 2033.

According to Latifi, 96 million and 956,000 tons of the goods, worth $42 billion and $336 million and $589,000, have been exported to the top 20 countries.

China with $12.6 billion, Iraq with $8.9 billion, Turkey with $6.6 billion, the UAE with $4.8 billion and India with $1.6 billion were the first five destinations for exporting Iranian goods during the said period, he said.

A total of 76.1 million tons of goods worth $34.5 billion which was exported to the five states accounted for 76.3 percent of Iran's total exports, he said.

