Iran's trade with SCO tops $33 billion

According to the latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran's Customs Administration show, Iran’s trade with Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s member states, excluding crude oil exports from the country, stood at 42.91 million tons worth $33.84 billion during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022-Jan. 20, 2023), registering a 4.9% and a 23.07% year-on-year rise in terms of weight and value respectively.

China with 29.17 million tons (up 10.19%) worth $12.69 billion (down 39.5%) was Iran’s main trade partner among SCO member states during the period. It was followed by India with 5.91 million tons (down 9.07%) worth $2.4 billion (down 9.88%) and Russia with 3.11 million tons (down 20.23%) worth $1.19 billion (down 34.09%), Finacial Tribune reported.

Iranian exports hit 34.72 million tons worth $16.58 billion during the period, registering a 3.42% and a 10.05% growth in weight and value YOY, respectively.

MNA/PR