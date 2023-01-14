  1. Economy
Iran's foreign trade hit $88 billion

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – According to the latest data of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, Iran's foreign trade reached 125.86 million tons worth $88 billion.

Iran’s foreign trade (excluding crude oil export) stood at 125.86 million tons worth $88 billion from the beginning of the current Iranian year on March 21, 2022, to Dec. 21, to register a 17% rise in value compared with a similar period of last year.

A total of 97.84 million tons of goods, excluding crude oil, worth $43.08 billion were exported during the period, registering a 2% and 19% year-on-year rise in weight and value respectively, Finacial Tribune reported.

The exports mainly included natural gas with $6.78 billion, liquefied propane with $3.11 billion, methanol with $1.87 billion, butane with $1.82 billion and polyethene with $1.36 billion. 

The above-mentioned products accounted for 15.75%, 7.22%, 3.4%, 2.4% and 1.3% of exports respectively.

