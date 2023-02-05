Iran's trade with neighbors rose 19.9% to $48.7 bn

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, Iran traded 81.19 million tons of goods worth $48.74 billion, excluding crude oil exports, with its 15 neighboring countries sharing land or sea borders, from the beginning of the current Iranian year on March 21, 2022 to the end of the 10th month of the year on January 20, 2023, registering 1.16% and 19.94% year-on-year rises in terms of tonnage and value respectively.

The UAE was the main trade partner of Iran during the period with 20.27 million tons (up 5.48%) of exchanged goods worth $19.77 billion (up 17.42%). It was followed by Turkey with 15.89 million tons (up 3.94%) worth $11.69 billion (up 33.52%) and Iraq with 24.33 million tons (down 9.97%) worth $9.08 billion (up 10.47%).

Iran’s exports to its neighbors stood at 63.28 million tons worth $25.73 billion, registering 4.45% and 26.57% rises in weight and value respectively, Financial Tribune reported.

Iraq was the biggest destination of Iranian exports during the period with 24.21 million tons (down 3.27%) of imports worth $8.92 billion (up 22.45%). It was followed by Turkey with 12.86 million tons (up 6.55%) worth $6.61 billion (up 45.95%) and the UAE with 9.26 million tons (up 2.63%) worth $4.82 billion (up 26.91%).

MNA/PR