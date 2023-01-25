  1. Economy
Iran's exports hit new record high $45 bn during 10 months

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mohammad Rezvani-Far said on Wednesday that Iran's non-oil export reached 103 million tons worth $45.3 billion.

Iran’s non-oil export (excluding crude oil export) stood at 103 million tons worth $45.3 billion during the first ten months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Jan. 20), registering a 2.9 % and 17.6%  year-on-year rise in weight and value respectively, Rezvani-Far said.

The exports mainly included natural gas with $6.8 million, he added.

The main destinations for the Iranian exported goods were the China, Iraq, Turkey, UAE, and India, he further noted.

He said that a total of 31 million tons of goods worth $48.5 million were imported from the country which shows a 7.6 % and 16.8%  year-on-year fall in weight and value respectively,

Foreign transit during the first ten months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Jan. 20), registering 11 million tons which shows a 7.4% rise compared with the corresponding period of last year, he underlined.

