Iran’s non-oil exports exceeds $45.3b: official 

The head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization said that the non-oil exports of the country has exceeded $45.3 billion in the first 10 months of the Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022, to January 20, 2033.)

Alireza Peyman-Pak went on to say that the figure shows an 18% increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

The official voiced hope that the figure would exceed $52 billion, noting that “we plan to achieve the largest growth in non-oil exports in the country over the past 10 years”.

Exports of goods to Eurasian states have seen a 24% increase, he further noted.

With regard to exports of non-oil products, Iran witnessed a 100% growth last Iranian year of 1400 (March 21, 2021-23), he added.

