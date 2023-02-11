Parvizkhan border terminal’s exports exceed $720 million

According to Qasem Matlabi, a local customs official, a total of 1.9 million tons of goods worth $724 million were exported from Parvizkhan Border Terminal located in the western Kermanshah Province to Iraq during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022-Jan. 20).

The exports included fruit and vegetable, dairy products, cakes and cookies, metal and plastic goods, tiles and ceramics, and construction materials, IRNA reported.

Matlabi said between 600 and 700 trucks carry Iranian goods to Iraq through Parvizkhan on a daily basis.

Parvizkhan shares 186 kilometers of borders with Iraq.

Last fiscal year (March 2021-22), exports from this border terminal reached 2.53 million tons worth $1.02 billion.