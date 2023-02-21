Iran targets $3 b trade with Armenia: TPOI head

Alireza Peyman-Pak made the remarks in a seminar on Iran-Armenia trade, adding that Armenia has the most imports from Iran after Russia and China.

The value of export to Armenia accounts for $ 437 million, he said, noting that the figure is expected to hit $ 3 billion.

Armenia is considered the only Eurasian member state that has a shared border with Iran, the official stated.

The country is able to play a role as a bridge between Iran and the union's market, Peyman-Pak further noted.

Gas and electricity exchanges, the activities of Iranian automakers in Armenia, the production of Iranian household appliances inside Armenia in the form of joint production, holding various exhibitions and the construction of refineries are among the joint programs with Armenia, he underscored.

