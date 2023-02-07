Iran foreign trade to hit $100b by end of Iranian year: MP

Abolfazl Amouei made the remarks in the meeting of Iran Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, noting that Iran’s foreign trade will hit $100 billion if suitcase trade and oil are excluded.

He quoted the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, saying that the value of non-oil goods has seen a 17 percent hike in the first ten months of the Iranian calendar year.

The figure has exceeded $ 45 billion over the past 10 months, he said, noting that "During the past ten months, according to customs statistics, we have seen a 17% growth in the value of non-oil exports."

To neutralize the imposed sanctions, Iran seeks to diversify its export destinations, he pointed out.

Iran has put the services of knowledge-based companies on the country’s priority, he further noted.

