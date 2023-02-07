  1. Economy
Iran foreign trade to hit $100b by end of Iranian year: MP

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) - The Spokesman for Iran Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that Iran’s foreign trade will hit $100 billion by the end of the Iranian year of 1401 (March 21,2023).

Abolfazl Amouei made the remarks in the meeting of Iran Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, noting that Iran’s foreign trade will hit $100 billion if suitcase trade and oil are excluded. 

He quoted the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, saying that the value of non-oil goods has seen a 17 percent hike in the first ten months of the Iranian calendar year.

The figure has exceeded $ 45 billion over the past 10 months, he said, noting that "During the past ten months, according to customs statistics, we have seen a 17% growth in the value of non-oil exports."

To neutralize the imposed sanctions, Iran seeks to diversify its export destinations, he pointed out.

Iran has put the services of knowledge-based companies on the country’s priority, he further noted.

