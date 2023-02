Mortazavi and Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid held a meeting on Thursday to discuss bilateral issues.

Developing relations, as well as cooperation in different fields including the security of borders, and fighting against terrorism and smuggling, were discussed during this meeting.

On Tuesday, Iranian envoy to Kabul Hassan Kazemi Qomi announced that Iran has taken measures to facilitate improving Iran-Afghanistan bilateral relations.

