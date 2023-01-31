Iran facilitates visa issuance to Afghan businessmen

With the aim of developing commercial-economic cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan, facilitating the process of issuing and receiving multiple-entry business visas will be accelerated for Afghan businessmen, Kazemi Qomi said in a tweet.

Earlier, Taliban Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, in a meeting with the Iranian envoy, appreciated Iran's efforts for the facilitation of the visa issuance process, economic cooperation, securing the common border, and hosting Afghan immigrants.

