Jan 31, 2023, 8:00 PM

Iran facilitates visa issuance to Afghan businessmen

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Tehran has taken measures to facilitate the visa issuance to the Afghan businessmen, Iran ambassador to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi said on Tuesday.

With the aim of developing commercial-economic cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan, facilitating the process of issuing and receiving multiple-entry business visas will be accelerated for Afghan businessmen, Kazemi Qomi said in a tweet.

Earlier, Taliban Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, in a meeting with the Iranian envoy, appreciated Iran's efforts for the facilitation of the visa issuance process, economic cooperation, securing the common border, and hosting Afghan immigrants.

