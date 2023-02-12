Kabul of particular importance in Tehran's foreign policy

Kazemi Qomi made the remarks during a celebration of the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday.

Referring to the significant place of Afghanistan in Iran's foreign policy, he highlighted that the importance of Iran's relations with Afghanistan has doubled in the 13th government under President Raeisi.

He noted that Iran is ready to cooperate with the current governing body of Afghanistan to counter terrorist groups and establish stability and security.

The Iranian diplomat said that Iran's relations with Afghanistan are beyond political borders.

