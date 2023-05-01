Taliban rejects Russia's Shoigu remarks on Afghanistan

Zabihullah Mujahid rejected the statement of Sergei Shoigu, defense minister of the Russian Federation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Defense Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, that armed groups in Afghanistan are the main threat to neighboring countries, especially Central Asia.

The Russian authorities must realize that Afghanistan has not created a threat to the countries of the region and the world over the past two years, he said, adding that the Taliban also eliminated the ISIL that had previously been present in the country.

Mujahid stressed that no country will be allowed to use the territory of Afghanistan to attack another country.

The SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting was held in New Delhi with the presence of defense ministers of China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and a number of observer members.

