  1. Economy
Mar 16, 2023, 6:00 PM

Iran, Afghanistan to expand trade ties: envoy

Iran, Afghanistan to expand trade ties: envoy

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Hassan Kazemi Qomi announced that Tehran and Kabul are going to increase the volume of trade exchanges.

Referring to the visit of Afghanistan’s caretaker of the Commerce and Industry Ministry Nooruddin Azizi to Iran, Kazemi Qomi in a tweet on Thursday wrote that fruitful talks have been made between the Iranian and Afghan sides to increase trade exchanges between the two countries.

He added that the inauguration of the Khaf-Herat railroad, trade activities in Chabahar Port, and removal of obstacles to transit operations at border crossings have been the main topics of negotiations during the visit.

On his trip to Iran, the Afghan official visited Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone to become familiar with the investment capacities of the port city.

MNA/IRN85059142

News Code 198586

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News