Iran, Afghanistan to expand trade ties: envoy

Referring to the visit of Afghanistan’s caretaker of the Commerce and Industry Ministry Nooruddin Azizi to Iran, Kazemi Qomi in a tweet on Thursday wrote that fruitful talks have been made between the Iranian and Afghan sides to increase trade exchanges between the two countries.

He added that the inauguration of the Khaf-Herat railroad, trade activities in Chabahar Port, and removal of obstacles to transit operations at border crossings have been the main topics of negotiations during the visit.

On his trip to Iran, the Afghan official visited Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone to become familiar with the investment capacities of the port city.

