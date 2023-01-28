Iran, Afghanistan discuss economic ties

Iran and Afghanistan local officials at a joint meeting of the Governor of Khorasan Razavi on the Dowqarun border in Taybad discussed various problems in economic issues.

The governor of Taybad Mehdi Davandeh said that cultural, religious, and linguistic commonalities between Iran and Afghanistan are the most important components that can lead to an increase in the level of cooperation between the two Muslim states.

The purpose of the meeting is to follow up on the issues raised in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the fifth joint economic meeting of Khorasan Razavi and Herat hosted by Afghanistan, he underlined.

The representative of the governor of Herat, for his part, highlighted that by following the objectives and plans, they are looking to minimize the various economic and traveling obstacles between Iran and Afghanistan.

Referring to the deep-rooted relations between the two sides, he stated that Iran and Afghanistan's cultural commonalities show their longstanding relationship.

