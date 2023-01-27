Iran envoy stresses need for inclusive gov. in Afghanistan

In an interview with Afghanistan's TOLO TV, Hassan Kazemi Qomi stated that Iran wants the formation of an inclusive government in the neighboring country.

He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers Afghanistan a brotherly country and its call for national dialogue and an inclusive government should not be interpreted as meddling in Afghanistan's affairs.

"Iran is seriously interacting with the Taliban government to support the people of Afghanistan in various sectors," Kazemi Qomi continued.

He added that With the aim of supporting the people of Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic has a serious and strong interaction with the current rulers in the country and is ready to interact with Afghanistan not only in the field of trade but also in the field of economic cooperation.

The Iranian diplomat further recalled that more than five million Afghan immigrants live in Iran and Iran has provided them with proper services.MNA/IRN85011260

MNA