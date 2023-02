Jalaly added that Gulmat Khan Zadran has been appointed as the new envoy of Afghanistan to Turkey.

Earlier on Monday, the Taliban official announced on his Twitter that 7 experienced diplomats have been sent from Kabul to Tehran to continue their activities with the new caretaker of the Afghan Embassy in Iran.

This decision was made in order to prevent the embassy's work from being halted, according to Jalaly.

