Iran to inaugurate trade center in Afghanistan next month

Referring to the $1.5 billion worth of trade between Iran and Afghanistan in the first 9 months of the current Iranian year (starting from March 21), Mousavi expressed hope that with the opening of Iran's trade center in Afghanistan, the level of Tehran-Kabul relations will be enhanced.

"We want to invest in Afghanistan and participate in the sustainable growth of that country," Mousavi stressed, calling on the Iranian and Afghan businessmen and artisans to use this opportunity and assist in completing Afghanistan's infrastructures do what the colonialists did not do for Afghanistan.

"We intend to lead Afghanistan towards technology, infrastructure construction and construction development," the deputy industry minister added.

He also noted that Iran can meet Afghanistan's needs for medical equipment and also train Afghan people in that field.

