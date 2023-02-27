Taliban sends new diplomats to Tehran: official

7 experienced diplomats have been sent from Kabul to Iran to continue their activities with the new caretaker of the Afghan Embassy in Iran, Zakir Jalaly, a Taliban foreign ministry official said.

This decision was made in order to prevent the embassy's work from being halted, according to Jalaly.

The Iranian foreign ministry has said in a statement that it played no role in any changes to the state of the Afghanistan embassy in Tehran.

"The issue of handing over and transformation of the Afghan embassy in Tehran is an internal matter (related to Afghanistan) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran has not entered into the matter by any means," a statement from the ministry said on Sunday afternoon.

"Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not received any document or equipment or any other object belonging to the Afghan Embassy in Tehran," it further said.

