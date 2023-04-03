Nationals imprisoned in Afghanistan to be handed over to Iran

Taliban's Chief Prosecutor met and held talks with the Deputy of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul.

The Iranian diplomat Hassan Mortazavi and Mawlawi Shamsuddin Pahlawan exchanged views on legal and judiciary issues.

During the meeting, the Taliban's Chief Prosecutor praised the Islamic Republic's efforts to release 857 Afghan nationals.

He stressed the continuation of reviewing the remaining cases involving Afghan nationals in Iran and handing them over to Afghanistan.

The Afghan government will soon complete the list of Iranians detained in Afghanistan, he said, adding that Afghanistan will commence the process of handing them over to the judicial authorities of the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian side, for his part, called for following up on the detained Iranians in Afghanistan as soon as possible.

About two months ago, the Taliban's General Prosecutor's Office, headed by Mawlawi Shamsuddin Pahlawan, left for Iran, where 857 Afghan prisoners were handed over to Taliban officials by the Islamic Republic.

