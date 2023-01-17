Dozens of Somalian army forces killed in terrorist attack

Al Mayadeen on Tuesday reported that at least 20 members of the Somali army were killed in an attack by the al-Shabaab terrorist group on a military base in the Shabili region in the center of the country.

Meanwhile, Alsomal Aljadid reported that the attack was launched by the al-Shabaab militias in the early hours of Tuesday.

The commander of a battalion of the Somali army was among those killed in the terrorist attack, according to the reports.

The terrorist attack was launched amid the extensive operations of the Somali army against the al-Shabaab terrorists.

Somalia has been struggling with insecurity for years, with al-Shabaab being one of the main threats.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab has waged a deadly campaign against the Somali government and international forces, claiming thousands of lives.

The UN has also warned of growing instability in the country, with its periodic reports on Somalia this year detailing attacks by al-Shabaab and pro-ISIL groups.

There were at least 1,518 civilian casualties – 651 killed and 867 injured – in terrorist attacks in Somalia in 2018, followed by 1,459 – 591 killed and 868 injured – in 2019, according to UN estimates.

MP/IRN85001489