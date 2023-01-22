  1. World
Jan 22, 2023, 2:10 PM

Explosion, gunfire reported in Somalia's Mogadishu

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – A blast was heard near the mayor's office in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Sunday, according to a witness who added the explosion was then followed by gunfire.

"As we were in office we were deafened by a blast, we ran away, gunfire followed," Farah Abdullahi, a worker in the mayor's office told Reuters. It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.

Al Shabaab terrorist group, however, frequently carries out bombings and gun assaults on targets in Mogadishu and across the country.

Al Shabaab has particularly stepped up attacks in recent months, which has underscored its resilience after the government of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud launched an offensive against the al-Qaeda-allied fighters in August 2022.

