2 Iraqi police forces injured in ISIL attack

ISIL terrorists launched an attack on a police station using light and semi-heavy weapons, according to the Iraqi police.

Iraqi police and army forces engaged in a fire shootout with the ISIL terrorists after closing the roads.

No further details have been released.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Recently, the ISIL group carried out a series of attacks on the areas of Kirkuk, Nineveh, Diyala, and Jalawla suburbs, and east of Saladin. Some security sources reported the existence of ISIL training centers in the Anbar desert in western Iraq and the border with Syria.

