  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 21, 2023, 10:30 PM

2 Iraqi police forces injured in ISIL attack

2 Iraqi police forces injured in ISIL attack

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – A police spokesperson in Iraq's Diyala province announced that 2 Iraqi police forces were injured during an attack launched by ISIL terrorists.

ISIL terrorists launched an attack on a police station using light and semi-heavy weapons, according to the Iraqi police.

Iraqi police and army forces engaged in a fire shootout with the ISIL terrorists after closing the roads.

No further details have been released.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Recently, the ISIL group carried out a series of attacks on the areas of Kirkuk, Nineveh, Diyala, and Jalawla suburbs, and east of Saladin. Some security sources reported the existence of ISIL training centers in the Anbar desert in western Iraq and the border with Syria.

MP/FNA14011101000343

News Code 196417

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News