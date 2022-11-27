Over 100 al-Shabab terrorists killed in central Somalia

“Our national army, our intelligence and the local clan militias, supported by international partners, have conducted an operation in the country’s Middle Shabelle region that killed about 100 al-Shabab militants, including 12 of their commanders,” Somalia Deputy Minister of Information Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adala told reporters in Mogadishu.

Al-Adala said the operation was aimed to preempt the militants' final preparations for an attack on government forces in the region.

“We received an intelligence tip regarding their full preparation for attacks against our troops and the operation was taken to prevent and disrupt their plans,” he said.

On Wednesday, Somalia military officials said its army, supported by international partners, had conducted an operation in the village of Buulo Madiino, in the country’s Lower Shabelle region, killing 49 al-Shabab militants.

On Friday, al-Shabab terrorists attacked a military base in the central Galgaduud region, the group and a local government minister said, prompting violent clashes as the army and allied clans sought to repel them.

The early morning attack in the village of Qayib, which included suicide car bombs, killed at least 15 combatants.

Both al-Shabab and government officials in the region have claimed they inflicted heavy losses to the other side.

MNA/PR