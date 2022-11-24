49 al-Shabaab terrorists killed in Somali Army operation

Somali government on Wednesday announced that the country’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) backed by Somalia’s international partners have conducted an operation against the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab, killing more than 49 terrorists.

The operation targeted the al-Shabaab terror group who were planning conspiracies to hurt the Somali people in the village of Bulo-Madino, in the Lower Shabelle region, said the Somali Information Ministry in a statement it issued Wednesday evening after the operation.

The Ministry said the operation destroyed all the terrorist military equipment in the village.

Somalia's army killed more than 600 Al-Shabaab fighters and 1,200 wounded in operations, said the Somali Prime Minister in his first one hundred days in the office.

He also said the army have liberated over 68 areas in the south and central parts of the Horn of African country.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with al-Shabaab being one of the main threats in the Horn of Africa country.

Since at least 2007, al-Shabaab has waged a deadly campaign against the Somali government and international forces that has claimed thousands of lives.

RHM/PR