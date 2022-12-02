At least 40 al-Shabaab terrorists killed in Somalia

The operation in the rural area of Mahaday town was conducted by the Somali army, and intelligence and security agency, and supported by international partners, according to the Information Ministry.

The fresh operation came days after al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group, attacked the Villa Rays hotel near the presidential palace in the capital Mogadishu that killed at least eight civilians.

On Wednesday, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said the government has waged a multipronged assault on al-Shabaab militants militarily, financially, and ideologically.

“The security operation has thus far neutralized thousands of Kharijite combatants – 600 killed and 1,200 wounded within three months,” he said, Anadolu agency reported.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with al-Shabaab being one of the main threats.

Since at least 2007, al-Shabaab has waged a deadly campaign against the Somali government and international forces, claiming thousands of lives.

The UN has also warned of growing instability in the country, with its periodic reports on Somalia this year detailing attacks by al-Shabaab and pro-ISIL groups.

There were at least 1,518 civilian casualties – 651 killed and 867 injured – in terrorist attacks in Somalia in 2018, followed by 1,459 – 591 killed and 868 injured – in 2019, according to UN estimates.

