Iran's Amir-Abdollahian, EU's Borrell hold talks in Amman

Iran's top negotiator in Vienna talks and Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and EU Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora are also present in the meeting.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Amman, Jordan, early on Tuesday at the head of a delegation to take part in a second edition of the Baghdad Conference.

Upon arrival, he was welcomed by Jordanian foreign ministry and military officials.

The Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to address the Baghdad Conference to share Iran’s views about the development of Iraq and its security. He will also hold meetings with some of the foreign officials participating in the event.

MNA/