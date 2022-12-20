Iran urges JCPOA parties to avoid political approach

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with the EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell in the Jordanian capital of Amman on Tuesday on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Amman early on Tuesday at the head of a delegation to take part in a second edition of the Baghdad Conference.

The Iranian foreign minister, in the meeting, condemned the approach of western countries in supporting the rioters and imposing illegal sanctions against Iran under false pretexts of protecting human rights.

He considered the protection of human rights to be one of the basic principles of the Islamic Revolution.

Recalling the approach of western countries in violating the human rights of the Iranian nation, Amir-Abdollahian called their approach in supporting Iranian people as unbelievable.

He also pointed to the Ukraine war and Iran's principled position and approach to supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine, emphasizing peaceful solutions to end the war and solve the crisis in the country.

The Iranian foreign minister also voiced Iran's readiness to resolve any misunderstanding in direct interaction with the Ukrainian side.

Borrell, for his part, emphasized the EU's determination to bring the JCPOA negotiations to a conclusion, saying that nuclear negotiations are separate from other issues on the agenda.

Iran's top negotiator in Vienna talks and Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and EU Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora were also present in the meeting.

