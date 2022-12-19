3rd Tehran Dialogue Forum kicks off

Foreign ambassadors to Iran, senior Iranian and foreign political figures, managers of think tanks, and intellectuals from 36 countries are present in the forum.

Former Prime minister of Iraq Adil Abdul-Mahdi, Foreign Minister of Nicaragua Denis Moncada, and Head of Iran's Foreign Policy Strategic Council Kamal Kharrazi will deliver a speech at the forum.

The most important focus of this year's forum is "Neighborhood policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and an approach to friendship and trust building".

The participants will address the latest developments in West Asia and security in the Persian Gulf, regional connections and energy security, the Ukraine crisis and its regional and global consequences, and the prospect of peace and inclusive government in Afghanistan.

