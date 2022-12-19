  1. Politics
Dec 19, 2022, 10:29 AM

3rd Tehran Dialogue Forum kicks off

3rd Tehran Dialogue Forum kicks off

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – The third edition of the Tehran Dialogue Forum kicked off in the Iranian capital on Monday morning with the presence of Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Foreign ambassadors to Iran, senior Iranian and foreign political figures, managers of think tanks, and intellectuals from 36 countries are present in the forum.

Former Prime minister of Iraq Adil Abdul-Mahdi, Foreign Minister of Nicaragua Denis Moncada, and Head of Iran's Foreign Policy Strategic Council Kamal Kharrazi will deliver a speech at the forum.

The most important focus of this year's forum is "Neighborhood policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and an approach to friendship and trust building".  

The participants will address the latest developments in West Asia and security in the Persian Gulf, regional connections and energy security, the Ukraine crisis and its regional and global consequences, and the prospect of peace and inclusive government in Afghanistan.

SKH/IRN 84974233

News Code 195119

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News